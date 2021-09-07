First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,017 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $40.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
