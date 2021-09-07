First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,017 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $40.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

