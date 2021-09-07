First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.19.

FM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$25.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

