First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. 14,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $112.94.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.