First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.52 and last traded at $168.23. 45,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 187,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

