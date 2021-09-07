First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.88 and last traded at $98.93. 45,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 52,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.