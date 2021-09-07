First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.31. 3,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56.

