First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.01. 6,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.