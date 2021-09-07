First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $50.42. 10,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 59,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22.

