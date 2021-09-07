First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 5,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27.

