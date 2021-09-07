Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Five Below reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $7.40 on Tuesday, hitting $186.16. 17,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 52 week low of $121.79 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 15.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

