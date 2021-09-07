Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $503,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,928. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

