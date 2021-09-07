Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Up 2.3%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLGMF shares. CIBC began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

