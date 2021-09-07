Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Achieves $78.57 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $78.57 million and $63.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00127673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00175008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.43 or 0.07335835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.32 or 1.00163027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

