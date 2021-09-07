Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $22.31 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $285.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $22.31 or 0.00047303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

