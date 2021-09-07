Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.30

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 78.1% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $55.00 million and $1.68 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00311402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00152307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00190457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,249,533 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

