Flux Price Tops $0.28 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00287542 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002455 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,296,528 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.