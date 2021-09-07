FlypMe Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $968,809.52 and $2,432.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

