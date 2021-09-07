FMC’s (FMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. 7,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

