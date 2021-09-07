Font (FONT) Price Down 38.9% This Week

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Font coin can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00007614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market cap of $1.38 million and $28,531.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

