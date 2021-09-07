Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 495,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Tellurian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 9.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tellurian by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

