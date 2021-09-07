Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after buying an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mplx by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mplx by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 515,736 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $9,595,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

