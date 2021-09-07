Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 12,091 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

