Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.71% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

TCPC stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $826.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

