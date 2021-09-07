Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

