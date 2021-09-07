Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

