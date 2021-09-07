Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.23% of RBC Bearings worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

