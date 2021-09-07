Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Montauk Renewables worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

