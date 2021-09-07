Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.41% of JELD-WEN worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

