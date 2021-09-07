Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.11% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

