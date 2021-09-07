Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.53% of SkyWest worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 437.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SKYW stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

