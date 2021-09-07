Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $201,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

