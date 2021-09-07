Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.