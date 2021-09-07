Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,403 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of Avnet worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AVT stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

