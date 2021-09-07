Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $9.82 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.02% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

