Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 30,830 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.75% of Malibu Boats worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

