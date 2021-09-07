Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 35,606 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 196.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Insiders sold 472,977 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

