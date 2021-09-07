Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.42% of Forward Air worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

