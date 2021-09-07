Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $330.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average is $283.38. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $209.47 and a fifty-two week high of $331.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

