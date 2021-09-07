Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 244,000 Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.29% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.69.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

FCRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

