Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,900 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

