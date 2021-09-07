Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,551 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.68% of Oxford Industries worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

