Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 400 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $882.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $15,790,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

