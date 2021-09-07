Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 62,150 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.