Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 62,608 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,608 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.19% of Progyny worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

