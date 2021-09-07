Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 851 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

