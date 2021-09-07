Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,894 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $22,480,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

