Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of KBR worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KBR by 44.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

