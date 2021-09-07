Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $321.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

