Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $321.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

