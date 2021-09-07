Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Fortis stock opened at C$57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.16. The firm has a market cap of C$27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

